MMOCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $99.00 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $553,396.76 and $99.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.