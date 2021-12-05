MonaCoin (MONA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $99.00 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $99.00 million and $1.89 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001222 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

