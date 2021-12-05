MONK Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MONK has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a total market capitalization of $478,396.09 and approximately $2,140.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00015932 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 65.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000143 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015167 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.