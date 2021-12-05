Moonriver Hits Market Capitalization of $543.65 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 30% lower against the dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $543.65 million and $26.08 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for $219.49 or 0.00448796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.91 or 0.08399496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00062162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,233.38 or 1.00668204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00078381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002544 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,178,063 coins and its circulating supply is 2,476,880 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

