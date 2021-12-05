MoonTrust Price Up 62.8% This Week (MNTT)

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded up 62.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonTrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MoonTrust has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $23,281.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.60 or 0.08384115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,046.47 or 0.99794069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00079045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002542 BTC.

MoonTrust Coin Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam . The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MoonTrust

