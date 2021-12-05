Morgan Stanley Acquires 129,650 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 1,437.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,650 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth about $639,401,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 411.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,215,000 after acquiring an additional 988,734 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 165.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,832,000 after acquiring an additional 344,388 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth about $21,116,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.3% during the second quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the period. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $62.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. As a group, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

