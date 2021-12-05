Morgan Stanley Acquires 46,270 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Aperimus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $702,000. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 35.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.48. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $46.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 7.32%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

