Morgan Stanley Acquires 58,490 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Apollo Medical worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 386,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,996,000 after purchasing an additional 120,947 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

AMEH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.62. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

