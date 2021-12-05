Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of AdvanSix worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at about $597,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 10.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at about $465,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 201.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE ASIX opened at $44.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $50.95.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 2.62%.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.