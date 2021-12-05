Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.97% of Olympic Steel worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 191.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 10.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 36.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $191,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,869 shares of company stock valued at $391,316. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $20.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $668.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.35 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. Research analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.