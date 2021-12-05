Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Veritex worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $40.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VBTX. DA Davidson upped their price target on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.