Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,179 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,282.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,168,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,610 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth $35,240,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 253.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,204,000 after acquiring an additional 966,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

