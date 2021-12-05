Morgan Stanley Buys 17,143 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,078,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,789,000 after acquiring an additional 61,802 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 98,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 78,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Shares of QUS stock opened at $124.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.59. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $129.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.