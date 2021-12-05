Morgan Stanley Buys 24,502 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 615,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,514,000 after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SASR opened at $48.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $51.31.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

