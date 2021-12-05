Morgan Stanley Buys 89,058 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 98.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.14%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

