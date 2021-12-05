Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.66% of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 70.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a one year low of $40.89 and a one year high of $57.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.