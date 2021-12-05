Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 52,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Inogen worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $700.00 million, a P/E ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68. Inogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.