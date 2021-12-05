Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $913,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,794 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 99.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 12.7% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

