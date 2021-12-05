Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Fulton Financial worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

FULT stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

