Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 86,964 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Cutera worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 126.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,289 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cutera by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Cutera by 521.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Cutera by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.83. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.43 million, a P/E ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti bought 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,091 shares of company stock valued at $183,876. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

