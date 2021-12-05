Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Funko worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 141,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Funko by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,765 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,044,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 510,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Funko by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 64,778 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $29,857.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,184 shares of company stock worth $2,880,694. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $802.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.74 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

