Morgan Stanley Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Cohen & Steers worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 55,037 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.