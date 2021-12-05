Morgan Stanley Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.37% of Unifi worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unifi by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after acquiring an additional 55,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Unifi by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Unifi by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Unifi by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 143,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 24,035 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Unifi stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $384.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.87. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $195.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unifi Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

