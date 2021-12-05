Morgan Stanley Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Andersons worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,107,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,252,000 after purchasing an additional 72,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $908,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $464,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,684 shares of company stock worth $4,267,280. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens raised shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of ANDE opened at $33.47 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.