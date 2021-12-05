Morgan Stanley Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 86.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 202,344 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.87% of Cara Therapeutics worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 7.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 21.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,180 shares of company stock worth $472,757. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CARA stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $658.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Cara Therapeutics Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

