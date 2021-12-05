Morgan Stanley Has $6.25 Million Stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 268,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GCP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 62.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 72,778 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 108.08 and a beta of 0.84. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

