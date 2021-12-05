Morgan Stanley Has $6.31 Million Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,023 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $855.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.81. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $263.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $244,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $231,507.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

