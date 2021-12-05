Morgan Stanley Has $6.36 Million Stock Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of US Ecology worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECOL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,614,000 after buying an additional 129,830 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,122,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,113,000 after acquiring an additional 37,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,435 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 806,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

ECOL opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.14. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.