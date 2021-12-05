Morgan Stanley Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Kemper worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 6.7% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Kemper by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kemper by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 6.9% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 9.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $53.94 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

