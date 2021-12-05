Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of McAfee worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 158.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 142.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

In other McAfee news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCFE opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. McAfee Corp. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. McAfee’s payout ratio is 11.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCFE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

