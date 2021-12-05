Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Simulations Plus worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 16.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 75.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 75,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 8.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 67.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLP shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $873.21 million, a PE ratio of 94.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.40. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $906,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,295. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

