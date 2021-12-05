Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.95% of Marcus worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 105,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.43. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $38,700.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

