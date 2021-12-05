Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of GAN worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of GAN by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of GAN by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of GAN by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 47.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GAN alerts:

Shares of GAN stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. GAN Limited has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GAN. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

In other GAN news, Director Seamus M. Mcgill purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $1,902,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,261,189 over the last 90 days. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GAN Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.