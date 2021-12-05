Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 51,043 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at $243,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSII. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $770.04 million, a P/E ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 0.96. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

