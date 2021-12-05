Morgan Stanley Makes New Investment in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 688,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of BrightSpire Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $75,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $71,856,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at about $66,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at about $13,280,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at about $12,842,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 192.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

