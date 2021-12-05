Morgan Stanley Purchases 71,868 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 153.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,868 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Skyline Champion worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,463,000 after purchasing an additional 86,643 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 282.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 2.13. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $82.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

