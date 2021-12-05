Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCOM. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,078.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 156,581 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,003,000 after buying an additional 116,446 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,284 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 67,769 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $2,264,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,245,000 after buying an additional 41,434 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCOM opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

