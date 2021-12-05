Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,313 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Banner worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BANR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth about $412,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the second quarter worth about $299,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BANR opened at $57.36 on Friday. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $42.76 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BANR. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

