Morgan Stanley Sells 11,487 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,487 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Mesa Laboratories worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,804,000 after purchasing an additional 114,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 134,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

MLAB opened at $310.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 333.47 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.58. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $327.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.13.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. Research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $378,294.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,651.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $90,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,140 shares of company stock worth $3,391,449. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

