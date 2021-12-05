Morgan Stanley Sells 166,749 Shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 166,749 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGP opened at $16.90 on Friday. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Teekay LNG Partners’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.94%.

TGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

Teekay LNG Partners Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

