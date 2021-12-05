Morgan Stanley Sells 3,452 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

Shares of EDV opened at $148.26 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $160.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.64.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

