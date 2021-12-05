Morgan Stanley Sells 48,063 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,063 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of The Pennant Group worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 55.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of PNTG opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $586.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 2.37. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

