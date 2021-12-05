Morgan Stanley Sells 647,293 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 647,293 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Crescent Point Energy worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

CPG opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. The firm had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

