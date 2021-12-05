Morgan Stanley Sells 77,109 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,109 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Sterling Bancorp worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after buying an additional 42,410 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,570,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,832,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,664. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:STL opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.58. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.97%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.