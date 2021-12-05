Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 313,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

IOVA opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

