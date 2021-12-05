Namecoin (NMC) Trading Down 23.3% Over Last Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $22.21 million and $13,269.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003079 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,946.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.72 or 0.00918791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.07 or 0.00245299 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00030402 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

