Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Reaches $23.46 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000661 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $23.46 million and $210,872.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002977 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000145 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012097 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,342,122 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

