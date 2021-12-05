Neblio Reaches Market Cap of $24.03 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $24.03 million and $10.54 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002676 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00038880 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00020779 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005287 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,718,046 coins and its circulating supply is 18,390,413 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

