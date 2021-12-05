Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 5th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000508 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00091333 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

