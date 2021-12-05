Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Newmont reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Newmont.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

Shares of NEM traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,981,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,378. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.23. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,255 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.